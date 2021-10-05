Britain is preparing for a difficult holiday season due to shortages

The National Pig Association has warned that around 120,000 pigs are being raised due to a shortage of slaughterhouse workers, and the British Poultry Council expects to cut Christmas turkey production by 20 per cent. Protesters gathered in front of the Conservative Party conference in Manchester on Monday with posters saying “All we want for Christmas are our pigs in a blanket” and “Severbakone”.

Consumers are already anticipating a shortage. A farmer in Leeds said customers had already ordered 3,500 turkeys by last month, which she raised for Christmas – for the first time.

The shortage of truck drivers has also led to temporary shortages of basic foodstuffs such as eggs, milk and baked goods. All six Britons said they had not been able to buy some basic foods in the past few weeks because they were not available. According to a report from the National Statistics OfficeWhich included about 3,500 families.

Some consumers surveyed over the past few days said they had no problem finding what they wanted in grocery stores. But 22-year-old Maryam Mehdi, who moved from Italy to Colchester in southeast England last month to study at university, said she had been struggling to find essentials at her local grocery store, Tesco, the UK’s largest supermarket chain.

“All dried foods like pasta and canned fruits are disappearing every day,” she said. Tesco did not respond to a request for comment.

To find a quick fix, 200 uniformed military personnel arrived at refineries on Monday to transport fuel to gas stations. About half of them drive civilian cars, and the others provide logistical support. “As an added precaution, we have installed additional drivers,” Sunak said.

The government said so over the weekend Thousands of temporary visas for foreign workers to work in the UK have been extended to the first few months of next year. However, economists said the temporary visas are unlikely to be enough to make much of a difference because every link in the supply chain is scarce.