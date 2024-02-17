Britain and Allies Want to Equip Ukraine with AI Swarm Drones – Bloomberg | News robot

February 17, 2024

This is a machine translation of an article Online newspaper Economichna Pravda. The translation has not been checked or edited and the spelling of names and geographical names does not conform to conventional. Ukraine news Conventions used.

Britain is working with countries like the US to supply Ukraine with thousands of new artificial intelligence drones that can simultaneously strike Russian targets.

Britain is working with countries like the US to supply Ukraine with thousands of new artificial intelligence drones that can simultaneously strike Russian targets.

This was reported by Bloomberg citing its sources.

According to one of the people involved in the project, AI drones will be used in large fleets that communicate with each other to attack enemy positions without the need for a human operator to control each drone.

According to the developers of this technology, the use of unmanned vehicles could allow Ukraine to suppress some Russian positions.

According to them, drones may be sent to Ukraine within a few months, but they also warn that this deadline may be exceeded.

translator: Deep L – Words: 177