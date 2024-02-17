USA: Statue of Mary in National Shrine desecrated

The “Basilica of the Immaculate Conception” pilgrimage site in Washington has been targeted again. A statue of the Virgin Mary was significantly damaged by a hammer. A prayer person alerted staff on Thursday afternoon (local time).





The statue “Mary, Guardian of Faith” was created in 2000 by sculptor Jean-Joseph Rousseau. It shows the Virgin Mary cradling the baby Jesus. The face of the statue was damaged by repeated hammer blows. Also, the surrounding lights for the visitors were also broken. As Rector of the Basilica, Walter Rossi, opposite ucanews A routine security check a while ago said nothing had been noticed. The city police department is investigating the case, which has been classified as a “hate crime”.

Rossi wants to pray for the perpetrators: “Although this act of vandalism is very unfortunate, I am very concerned about those who commit such acts and pray for their recovery,” Rossi said.



The attack was not the first act of vandalism at the Washington National Shrine. In December 2021, a Fatima Madonna was desecrated near the church.



The National Cathedral in Washington DC is the largest Roman Catholic church in the United States and North America. Basilica rank

Minor Basilica.



