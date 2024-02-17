February 18, 2024

USA: Statue of Mary in National Shrine desecrated

Jordan Lambert February 18, 2024 2 min read

The “Basilica of the Immaculate Conception” pilgrimage site in Washington has been targeted again. A statue of the Virgin Mary was significantly damaged by a hammer. A prayer person alerted staff on Thursday afternoon (local time).

The statue “Mary, Guardian of Faith” was created in 2000 by sculptor Jean-Joseph Rousseau. It shows the Virgin Mary cradling the baby Jesus. The face of the statue was damaged by repeated hammer blows. Also, the surrounding lights for the visitors were also broken. As Rector of the Basilica, Walter Rossi, opposite ucanews A routine security check a while ago said nothing had been noticed. The city police department is investigating the case, which has been classified as a “hate crime”.

Prayer for criminals

Rossi wants to pray for the perpetrators: “Although this act of vandalism is very unfortunate, I am very concerned about those who commit such acts and pray for their recovery,” Rossi said.

The attack was not the first act of vandalism at the Washington National Shrine. In December 2021, a Fatima Madonna was desecrated near the church.

“Although this act of vandalism is very unfortunate, I am deeply concerned about the people who commit such acts and pray for their recovery.”

The National Cathedral in Washington DC is the largest Roman Catholic church in the United States and North America. Basilica rank
Minor Basilica.

See also  The 3,000 new BMWs and Minis were simply abandoned

(ucanews – ww)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Britain and Allies Want to Equip Ukraine with AI Swarm Drones – Bloomberg | News robot

February 17, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

The Labor Party in Great Britain: A United Quest for Power

February 17, 2024 Jordan Lambert
3 min read

Prince Harry seems completely enamored with Canada

February 17, 2024 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

1 min read

Great Britain – The Body Shop in Germany also declared bankruptcy

February 18, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Two former science ministers discuss research and the FPÖ

February 18, 2024 Faye Stephens
1 min read

Two world records at the US Indoor Championships

February 18, 2024 Eileen Curry
3 min read

Microsoft is finally shutting down older CPUs and blocking workarounds

February 18, 2024 Gilbert Cox