EU power struggle – the new strong pair is ready

The new couple is ready It may be the last summit with Angela Merkel. The vacuum that followed the end of the German chancellor era is an opportunity for Europe's new powerful couple.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron could benefit from the void after the end of Angela Merkel’s era. Photo: Getty Images

The void must be filled quickly. Angela Merkel will attend what is likely to be her last EU summit on Thursday. with the the end of the era The German chancellor was left with a huge gap. French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi are in the best starting position as Europe’s new power couple. But can you also take advantage of this opportunity? The group dynamics in the club of 27 heads of state and government are sure to change.

It’s no secret that the chemistry between Macron and Draghi is just right. Both were previously investment bankers. When you meet, you can do without an interpreter and exchange ideas in English. They both like to pretend to be an actor. As president of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi has already rescued the euro. For the younger French, the Italian is the partner he has long been looking for in his quest to shape Europe. Both are staunch supporters of greater EU integration.