Bowie and Mercury reportedly wrote ‘Under Stress’ while intoxicated

Almost everyone is familiar with singing from the Queen’s song “Under Pressure” even after 40 years. The fact that Quinn and David Bowie produced this song together was a coincidence and was the result of a rowdy night with lots of alcohol.

As the participants in the final episode of the YouTube series “Queen The Greatest” described, it all started with a phone call. At the time, Quinn was in a recording studio in Montreux, Switzerland.

The famous bass player improvised singing

“I registered there, David [Richards, Plattenproduzent] “Knowing I was in town, she called me and asked if I’d like to come and see what’s going on there,” Bowie said in the archived recordings. The fact that he would be producing a song with the band was a spontaneous idea.

Drummer Roger Taylor later revealed the reason for the spontaneity: “I think the process was that we all got drunk in the studio and played all kinds of old songs just for fun.” Then Bowie had the idea to record his own song. Then guitarist John Deacon improvised the song.

The melody is forgotten with a meal break

When the band indulged in pizza and later returned to the studio, according to guitarist Brian May Deacon, he suddenly had no memory of singing. Then Roger Taylor came up with the melody and Queen and David Bowie were able to go on to produce their worldwide hit.

With the song, Queen took her number one spot in the UK in 1981. The piece was often covered. To this day, “Ice Ice Baby” from the Vanilla Ice range is one of the most popular “Under Pressure” covers.

