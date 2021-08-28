Satsa urges Britain to keep South Africa on travel red list

The South African Tourism Services Association (SATSA) has criticized the UK government for not removing South Africa from its “red list” for travel, saying it has not provided any evidence to support its policies.

She said the UK government had announced that South Africa would remain on the red list because it “remains a significant public health risk to the UK of known variables of concern”. It cited reports from the Joint Biosecurity Council that it claimed was evidence of the data he was using. However, the reports only show data on countries that switched from one traffic light color to another, with no data for South Africa, she said.