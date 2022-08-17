Borussia Dortmund planning trip abroad around the World Cup in Qatar | free press

Dortmund. German club Borussia Dortmund is considering a trip abroad due to the long winter break due to the World Cup in Qatar.

“We have already thought about it and will finish it in the coming weeks. There will certainly be phases during which we will put pressure on the team,” sporting director Sebastian Keil said in an interview published on the club’s website. About BVB’s long game-free run.

This affects players who do not go to the World Cup, which will be supplemented by under-23 and under-19 players. “Maybe there will also be an opportunity to go on a trip abroad in order to explore more about the topic of internationalization for us,” Kiel said. Because of the World Cup in Qatar, the German Bundesliga was suspended for more than two months from mid-November to mid-January.

Among other things, Eintracht Frankfurt is planning a trip around the World Cup. Hessians want to tour Japan from November 13-20. 1. FC Köln and VfB Stuttgart plan trips to the USA. (dpa)