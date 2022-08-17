Ducati Bajnaya star wins – Zarko’s luck

Ducati star Francesco Bagnaia grabbed the win at the MotoGP race at Silverstone. Bad luck for pole player Johann Zarko who fell into the lead.
The basics in brief
- Francesco Bagnaia celebrates his fourth win of the season in MotoGP.
- Ducati rider wins at Silverstone ahead of Maverick Vinales and Jack Miller.
- World Championship leader Fabio Quartaro does not pass seventh place.
Will Pecco Bagnaia make MotoGP exciting again? With his fourth win of the season, the Ducati rider met defending champion and world championship leader Fabio Quartararo. The Italian wins a duel with Maverick Vinales at Silverstone.
Bagnaia also benefited from a first-place failure at the British Grand Prix: Johann Zarco threw his Pramac-Ducati team away in the early stages while in the lead. Suzuki rider Alex Rins inherited the lead but was unable to keep Bajnaya behind.
His teammate Jack Miller finished third behind Vinales. World Championship leader Fabio Quartaro took only eighth place. However, he continued his lead over Aprilia star Alex Espargaro, who was only nine.
