Börse Express – EQS Voting Rights: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Publication with intent to distribute throughout Europe in accordance with Section 40 (1) WpHG

08/17/2023 / 08:31 CET/CEST

Declaration of Voting Rights

1. Provider Information

Name: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Street, house number: Else-Kröner-Straße 1

Zip: 61352

Location: Bad Homburg vdH

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): XDFJ0CYCOO1FXRFTQS51

2. Grounds for Notice

X Purchase or sale of shares with voting rights

Acquisition or sale of instruments

Change in total voting rights

Other reason:

3. Information about the submitter

Law Firm: Harris Associates Investment Trust

Registered Office, Country: Boston, Massachusetts, USA

4. Names of Shareholders

If different from 3, with 3% or more voting rights.

5. Date of Threshold Crossing:

08/10/2023

6. Total Voting Shares

Share Share Total Shares Total No

Voting rights instruments (Total 7.a. + as per voting rights

(Total 7.a.) (Total 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG

7.b.2.)

New 2.95% 0.00% 2.95% 563237277

Last 3.02% 0.00% 3.02% /

7. Details of voting rights

A. Voting rights (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

Absolute in ISIN %

The direct reason is stated directly

(Section 33 WpHG) (Section 34 WpHG) (Section 33 WpHG) (Section 34 WpHG)

DE0005785604 16634431 0 2.95% 0.00%

Total 16634431 2.95%

b.1 Section 38 (1) no. 1 Tools in the sense of WpHG

Type of Maturity / Exercise Period Voting Rights Voting Rights

Expiration of instrument / % of period complete te

0 0.00%

Total 0 0.00%

b.2 Section 38 (1) no. 2 Instruments in the sense of WpHG

Cash Settlement or Voting Type of voting

Instruction / Duration / Physical Rights Rights

Maturity settlement in % complete

0 0.00%

Total 0 0.00%

8. Information Regarding Notifier

X Notifying Party (3.) Not Controlled or Managed

Other organizations to be notified, voting rights

Issuers (1.) own or hold the voting rights of the Issuer;

will cause.

A complete chain of subsidiaries starting with

Supreme Controlling Person or Supreme Control

Company:

If the Company’s voting rights in instruments are in %, % of the total

3% means % or 5% or more 5% or more

more

9. In the case of a power of attorney pursuant to section 34 (3) WpHG

(Possible only in case of attribution according to section 34 (1) sentence 1 no. 6 WpHG)

Date of General Meeting:

Total voting rights after general meeting (6.):

Percentage of Voting Rights Percentage of Instruments Total Shares

10. Other Information:

Date

08/16/2023

Language: German

