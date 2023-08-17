Börse Express – EQS Voting Rights: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Publication with intent to distribute throughout Europe in accordance with Section 40 (1) WpHG
EQS Voting Rights Notice: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Published in accordance with Section 40 (1) WpHG
Aiming to spread across Europe
08/17/2023 / 08:31 CET/CEST
Declaration of Voting Rights
1. Provider Information
Name: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Street, house number: Else-Kröner-Straße 1
Zip: 61352
Location: Bad Homburg vdH
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): XDFJ0CYCOO1FXRFTQS51
2. Grounds for Notice
X Purchase or sale of shares with voting rights
Acquisition or sale of instruments
Change in total voting rights
Other reason:
3. Information about the submitter
Law Firm: Harris Associates Investment Trust
Registered Office, Country: Boston, Massachusetts, USA
From America
4. Names of Shareholders
If different from 3, with 3% or more voting rights.
5. Date of Threshold Crossing:
08/10/2023
6. Total Voting Shares
Share Share Total Shares Total No
Voting rights instruments (Total 7.a. + as per voting rights
(Total 7.a.) (Total 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG
7.b.2.)
New 2.95% 0.00% 2.95% 563237277
Last 3.02% 0.00% 3.02% /
7. Details of voting rights
A. Voting rights (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
Absolute in ISIN %
The direct reason is stated directly
(Section 33 WpHG) (Section 34 WpHG) (Section 33 WpHG) (Section 34 WpHG)
DE0005785604 16634431 0 2.95% 0.00%
Total 16634431 2.95%
b.1 Section 38 (1) no. 1 Tools in the sense of WpHG
Type of Maturity / Exercise Period Voting Rights Voting Rights
Expiration of instrument / % of period complete te
0 0.00%
Total 0 0.00%
b.2 Section 38 (1) no. 2 Instruments in the sense of WpHG
Cash Settlement or Voting Type of voting
Instruction / Duration / Physical Rights Rights
Maturity settlement in % complete
0 0.00%
Total 0 0.00%
8. Information Regarding Notifier
X Notifying Party (3.) Not Controlled or Managed
Other organizations to be notified, voting rights
Issuers (1.) own or hold the voting rights of the Issuer;
will cause.
A complete chain of subsidiaries starting with
Supreme Controlling Person or Supreme Control
Company:
If the Company’s voting rights in instruments are in %, % of the total
3% means % or 5% or more 5% or more
more
9. In the case of a power of attorney pursuant to section 34 (3) WpHG
(Possible only in case of attribution according to section 34 (1) sentence 1 no. 6 WpHG)
Date of General Meeting:
Total voting rights after general meeting (6.):
Percentage of Voting Rights Percentage of Instruments Total Shares
10. Other Information:
Date
08/16/2023
Language: German
Company: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Els-Kroner-Strasse 1
61352 Bad Homburg vdH
Germany
Web: www.fresenius.com
ISIN DE0005785604
AXC0058 2023-08-17/08:32
