Stock indices in Canada fell at the end of today’s session; The S&P/TSX Index is down 0.03% on Investing.com

© Reuters. Stock indices in Canada fell at the end of today’s session; S&P/TSX down 0.03%



Investing.com – Canadian stocks fell after the close on Thursday as losses in prices drove prices lower.

That was down 0.03% at the close in Toronto.

The best offers of the season are ahead Enerplus Corp (TSX:) which rose 4.12% or 0.51 points to record 12.90 at the close. Shopify Inc (TSX 🙂 added 3.20% or 66.02 points to end at 2132.01. Dye & Durham Ltd (TSX) stock: up 3.09% or 1.26 points at 42.10 at the close of trading.

As for the worst performers at the end of trading, Tilray Inc (TSX:) stock closed down at 13.04% or 2.03 points at 13.54 at the close. Cronos Group Inc (TSX) stock: down 12.29%, or 0.86 points, to 6.14. Aurora Hemp Inc (TSX:) down 11.14% or 1,110 points to 8,850.

Declining stocks outnumbered advancing stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange by 641 versus 321 and 126 closed unchanged.

Shopify Inc (TSX 🙂 shares hit all-time highs; It added 3.20% or 66.02 to 2132.01. Cronos Group Inc (TSX:) shares slumped to 3-year lows; It fell 12.29%, or 0.86, to 6.14.

Which measures the implied volatility of S&P/TSX options, rose 13.36% to 13.32.

Gold futures for December delivery fell 0.48%, or 8.95, to $1,861.25 an ounce. Elsewhere in commodity trading, crude oil for January delivery rose 1.30% or 1.01 to $78.56 a barrel, while Brent oil for January rose 1.28% or 1.03 to trade at $81.31 a barrel.

The Canadian dollar / US dollar rose 0.04% to 0.7932 while the Canadian dollar / euro fell 0.41% to 0.6976.

US Dollar Index futures fell 0.28% to 95,558.