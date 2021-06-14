Book review “Wrong Thought!” science spectrum

Who trusts a notorious liar? Hardly anyone knows the character of his counterpart. But what if the liar is your organ of thinking? Then the temptation is great. How you can recognize lies, why these mechanisms exist and how you can reshape your brain to be happier and more successful is what False Thought is about! by neuroscientist Markus Tupper.

Täuber Researches Mental Intelligence. However, according to the Austrian doctrine, our mind can get rid of problems. The critical factor in this is the neuroplasticity of the lifelong thinking organ. “Our genes, our upbringing, our circumstances are not destiny,” the author emphasizes at the beginning of the work.

Täuber explains how reasoning works and why it doesn’t happen often, in a way that’s easy to understand with amusing examples. So focusing takes a lot more energy than undoing routines or acting on gut instinct—both of which don’t match Tapper’s taste: “With gut instinct, we’re susceptible to patterns from the past that may not be valid anymore.”

The author uses examples like smoking to explain that something can go wrong in the head unless we intervene with mental intelligence. “The vast majority of people would rather die than change,” he writes. The “different opinions” of the Covid-19 pandemic find their place as a side note. Hollywood-fueled misconceptions around the world, too.

The book is designed to help change this thinking. Through exercises and thought experiments, Täuber guides you to recognize faulty automation and feel the positive effects of simple interventions. In this regard, he also clarifies another common mistake: » Advice such as ‘Think of yourself’ or ‘You have to love yourself first, then you can love the logical sound of others.’ However, these claims are misconceived and amount to malpractice in Training and therapy.” This leads to an “ego trap” and this quickly leads to incorrect assessments, thoughts, and feelings in the end. This is not new to psychologists, but to lay people, the connections and ways out of conceptual deadlocks are understandable.

In general, “wrong thought!” Readers are surprised with new insights. Of course, conflicts can be avoided if you do not divide things into black and white, but you have seen many shades of gray. Of course, people think more positively when they focus on what they want rather than what they don’t want. It also makes sense that physical activity and healthy sleep are mentally beneficial. But even those who know all this will find instructions in the book on how to use knowledge constructively.