Book review “Wrong Thought!” science spectrum

June 14, 2021
Faye Stephens

Who trusts a notorious liar? Hardly anyone knows the character of his counterpart. But what if the liar is your organ of thinking? Then the temptation is great. How you can recognize lies, why these mechanisms exist and how you can reshape your brain to be happier and more successful is what False Thought is about! by neuroscientist Markus Tupper.

