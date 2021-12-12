science

Language: the hidden meaning of sounds

December 12, 2021
Faye Stephens

To call a tree a “tree” is pure tradition. In English the tree is called “the tree”, in Spanish “the tree”, in the Chinese language “shu”. There are only a few words, like the German “Kuckuck”, where signs and meanings are connected – at least that’s the doctrine. But there is a well-known phenomenon that opposes it, says an international research group and justifies its hypothesis with new discoveries.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *