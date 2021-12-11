The Minister of Culture of Brandenburg: Scholl regrets the court’s actions in the Hohenzollern-Berlin debate

Brandenburg Culture and Science Minister Mangga Chol (Social Democratic Party) Sorry there is legal action in the Hohenzollern discussion.

At the end of a series of discussions on Hohenzollern’s legacy on Saturday, she said, according to a previously circulated announcement, it is good that the topic is being discussed more intensively. “It would be better if the discussion was free from legal procedures on the one hand and personal attacks on the other,” she said.

It is not only about controversial issues of ownership, Schull said, but also about understanding the shared history and the role of the family in relation to the rise of National Socialism. Another point is how Prussian-German history as a whole is remembered.

Between the federal government with the states of Berlin and Brandenburg on the one hand and the Hohenzollerns on the other, negotiations have been underway since 2014 about the return of the art pieces and about compensation. Talks are on hold after Brandenburg resumed a property expropriation process that had been going on since 2015.

The state refused compensation on the basis of the Unification Treaty. Hohenzollerns complain about this. It is about 1.2 million euros. According to the law, there is no compensation for those who “made a significant contribution” to the Nazi regime.

The discussion series was a collaboration between the Leibniz Center for Contemporary History in Potsdam (ZZF) and the Prussian Palaces and Gardens Berlin-Brandenburg (SPSG) in collaboration with the Ministry of Science. (dpa)