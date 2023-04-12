Alzheimer’s disease spreads in the brain like an infection

24 vita diseases

from: Judith Brown

is divided

The study findings could improve treatment options for Alzheimer’s disease in the future. To date, there is no treatment that can stop the disease.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia. There are also other forms of dementia, such as Parkinson’s disease or vascular dementia. To date, according to the Alzheimer’s Association, there is no treatment that can slow or stop brain damage caused by Alzheimer’s disease. However, medications are already being used that provide, at least in some people, a temporary improvement in dementia symptoms. In addition, scientists at the University Hospital Munich discovered that Alzheimer’s disease spreads in the brain in a manner similar to infection. This discovery could facilitate future treatment options.

Alzheimer’s course: dementia spreads in the brain like an infection

A study conducted by the University Hospital Munich provides new insights into the prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease. © Sorapop / IMAGO

Alzheimer’s disease is a neurological disease that gradually reduces the mental abilities of those affected. This type of dementia is initially manifested by memory loss, with short-term memory impairment in particular. In the end, the disease spreads and Memory and orientation disorders, speech disorders, and personality changes Through, for example, depression can be the result.

Inside it in the specialized magazine nature published Stady Researchers have now gained more insights into the prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease. To do this, they scanned the brains of several people with Alzheimer’s disease at regular intervals. Accordingly, the disease begins with the deposition of beta-amyloid proteins in the brain in the form of so-called plaques. These accumulate outside the neurons. After all, tau proteins accumulate soon after inside neurons in the brain, which appear to be necessary for the development of dementia. In addition, cellular and animal experiments have shown that tau proteins diffuse across interconnecting neurons. Similar to infectious diseases, it is carried to other neurons at synapses.

Find more exciting health topics in our free newsletter, which you can sign up for here.

Alzheimer’s disease: study findings could improve treatment options

Says the lead author, Dr. Nikolai Franzmeyer according to a press release. “This networking of brain regions is central to mental functioning. Thus, predicting the prevalence of tau in these networks could also be important for predicting future declines in mental functioning.” Neurological disease can be countered early with the help of medication.

Dementia: 10 foods that can reduce your risk View photo gallery

This article only contains general information on the relevant health topic and is therefore not intended for self-diagnosis, treatment or medication. It does not in any way replace a visit to the doctor. Unfortunately, our editors are not permitted to answer individual questions about clinical images.