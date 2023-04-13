science

Paleolithic: Bones may have helped in the processing of leather

April 13, 2023
Faye Stephens

A piece of bone about 40,000 years old from northeastern Spain may have once been used as a base for leatherwork. The regular circular indentations were created because the previous user had punched holes in a piece of leather with a flint chisel to then sew them up. The bone served as a working platform, which gained a score with each hit. The arrangement of the slits, so regular in parts, has no deeper meaning in itself. It’s just the result of a user’s effort to create a particularly regular font, Luc Doyon of Purdue University and his team wrote in the journal “Science Advances”.

