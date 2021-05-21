Bonnie Strange is in hospital with serious dengue fever

May 21, 2021 9:12 PM

Self-actress and model Bonnie Strange contracted dangerous dengue fever.

Great concern to influencer: She contracted a tropical disease that left her adoptive home Bali and is undergoing medical treatment. The 34-year-old posted a photo on Instagram of three hospital employees leaning on her arm.

Bonnie jokes are strange about her illness

“In case you’re wondering what I was about to do this week: I’m getting cold because of dengue fever. Yay, comment Bonnie is weird The picture is ironic.

Dengue fever mainly occurs in tropical and subtropical regions and is transmitted by mosquitoes. It is estimated that about 10 out of every 100,000 passengers contract the disease. Symptoms are similar to those of the flu and are manifested by sudden fever, chills, headache, and body aches.

Dengue fever can also be fatal

Under certain circumstances, infected people can die. So we can only hope that Bonnie’s disease takes a mild course.

At the end of January, the pretty blonde announced that she and her daughter Goldie Venus (2) had turned their backs on Europe. “This bitch has just moved to Bali,” she declared on her Instagram account. (Live)