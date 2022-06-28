science

What does polio virus mean in London wastewater

June 28, 2022
Faye Stephens

The fight against polio is one of the greatest vaccination success stories: the infectious disease is on the verge of being wiped out worldwide, and Europe, for example, has been officially polio-free since 1990. But experts have now detected the virus in London wastewater. This means that the pathogen was first discovered in Great Britain 40 years ago.

