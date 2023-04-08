Blinken rules out talks between Kiev and Moscow

The United States has expressed reluctance to disclose alleged secret plans to support Ukraine. “We are aware of the reports on social media and the Ministry of Defense is reviewing the matter,” ministry spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said on Friday. The alleged US documents, which are circulating on Twitter and Telegram, among others, are dated March 1 and are classified as “classified” or “top secret”. If it was real and was leaked to the public, it would be a very unusual occurrence.

One newspaper reported that between 16,000 and 17,500 Russian soldiers have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. However, those close to the US government said that the US assumes the number is much higher — supposedly around 200,000 Russians killed and wounded.

The New York Times reported Thursday that the US Department of Defense is investigating how documents about plans to support Ukrainian forces ahead of an expected counterattack against Russia ended up on online platforms.

A spokesman for Ukraine’s military intelligence in Kiev said it was possible the details in the leaflets were fabricated and that there was no leak. An initial analysis indicated that there were incorrect and distorted casualty figures and that some of the information came from publicly accessible sources.

A statement from the Ukrainian presidential office said that President Volodymyr Zelensky and high-ranking representatives of the security authorities discussed on Friday ways to prevent the disclosure of classified military information. Adviser to Ukrainian President Mykhailo Podolak had earlier said that the reports appeared to be Russian disinformation aimed at casting doubt on the counterattack.