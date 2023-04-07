Switzerland is considering participating in a task force on oligarchic money

The Federal Administration for Economics, Education and Research (EAER) confirmed a report in the online version of the “Handelzeitung”. “The Bundesrat is aware of a letter signed by diplomatic representatives from France, Italy, Germany, the United States, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States regarding the working group of “Russian elites, agents and oligarchs” (repo) ».

In it, the G7 ambassadors called on the government of the Swiss state to cooperate more in the search for the oligarch’s money. The Federal Council announced that it had not yet discussed the letter and referred it to the main EAER and the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco), which is responsible for sanctions.

“Whether and how Switzerland can participate in the buyback working group is currently being examined by the relevant federal agencies,” the Handelzeitung quoted an EAER representative as saying. Various connections have already been made.

Scott Miller, the US ambassador to Switzerland, had already criticized slow cooperation with Switzerland on Russian sanctions in the Neue Zürcher Zeitung in mid-March. He explained that Seco believes it is doing enough.

In addition to the currently frozen 7.75 billion Swiss francs of Russian assets, Switzerland could pool between 50 billion and 100 billion Swiss francs, according to the US ambassador in Bern. In doing so, he urged Miller to participate in the repo working group. Countries not involved in the expropriation of Russian funds will face pressure.