Black Wings kick Canadian defender out of KHL! – Hockey-News.info

No fewer than 125 appearances for Nashville and Montreal in the National Hockey League have been compiled into the curriculum of the 183-centimeter-tall, 98-kilogram powerhouse. In a total of five seasons, the 34-year-old defended against the best strikers in the ice hockey world and never walked away from a fight. In 2014/15, the defender was allowed to dream of a major coup and get a taste of the wind in four appearances with the Predators in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

In addition to his appearances against Sidney Crosby, Alexander Ovechkin and Co., Bartley has also earned the name of a defensive sheriff in several top leagues. After five seasons in the AHL and one year with Örebro in the Swedish SHL, the call came from the International Kontinental Hockey League, where Bartley had recently spent three seasons with Kunlun Red Star.

The Canadian with Chinese roots celebrated the biggest highlight of his career so far on the international stage. In 2018, Bartley won the traditional Spengler Cup with Team Canada. In four appearances, the defender recorded one goal and one assist.

When he goes to Steinbach Black Wings, a familiar face now awaits the new steel city dweller. The left-handed shooter completed parts of his hockey training in his native Canada alongside captain Brian Lebler.

Voices:

Head Coach and Sporting Director Philip Lucas: “Victor has played at a very high level throughout his career. With his experience and routine, he can definitely play a key role in our team. He can also be used on special teams. I am very much looking forward to working together.”

Victor Bartley: “The whole organization has put in a lot of effort for me since the beginning. The talks with the people in charge gave me a good feeling. I will do my best and try to help the team as much as I can through hard and honest work.”+

blackwings.at , Image: Black Wings Linz