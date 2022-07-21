Great Britain needs more economic efficiency and less ideology

The ailing kingdom needed less ideology and more British pragmatism after the chaotic Johnson era.

(Photo: dpa)

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are vying to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson

“Hasta la vista, baby!” The announced “reunion” took place three hours after Boris Johnson ended his last appearance in the British House of Commons with this vague farewell. Not with the prime minister by invitation, but with her political lieutenant Liz Truss, she qualified for a run-off against former finance minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday night.

If Johnson’s foreign secretary is elected Tory leader and the Conservatives elect the new prime minister, Great Britain is threatened with déjà vu, with economic policy driven by ideology rather than economic reason.

The former Liberal Democrat and former supporter of British EU membership has become a key figure on the political right and Brexit orthodoxy in a remarkable political turnaround.

This is not good for the UK economy. Truce marks a tough course in the trade conflict with the EU over the Northern Ireland protocol. In Great Britain’s fight against the stagnation crisis, it has relied on the panacea of ​​conservative economic policy: tax cuts.

