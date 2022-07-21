Report recorded by AEW “DARK: Elevation #73” on 07/20/2022 from Duluth, Georgia (first aired 07/25/2022)

All Elite Wrestling “Dark: Elevation #73” (Taping: 07/20/2022)
Venue: Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia, USA
First telecast: July 25, 2022
Attendance: About 5,100
Ahead of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest 2022 – Week 2, some matches were again taped for the new episode of AEW DARK: Elevation. These matches will be broadcast exclusively on YouTube from 01:00 pm German time from Monday to Tuesday. For this edition of AEW DARK: Elevation, Mark Henry, Excalibur and Caprice Coleman sit in the announce booth with Tasha Gonzalez as the ring announcer, announcing the wrestlers for the first match of the night…
1. Competition
6 Man Tag Team Match
AFO (Angelico & Private Party: Marc Quen & Isiah Kassidy) defeated AR Fox & Skulk (Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis).
– This is the debut of American Indian player AR Fox. It has already appeared in GCW, EVOLVE, CZW and PWG.
2. Competition
Tag team match
Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir (w/ Vickie Guerrero) defeated Angelica Risk & Shalonce Royal.
3. Competition
Singles match
Tony Storm won against Amy Sakura.
4. Competition
Singles match
Chris Statelander won against Brittany.
5. Competition
Singles match
Hikaru Shida defeats Robin Renegade.
6. Competition
Tag team match
The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Press10 Vance) defeated The Factory (Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto).
7. Competition
Singles match
Baron Black defeated Brandon Cutler.
– After 50+ losses without a win, Baron Black celebrates his first victory in AEW.
8. Competition
Singles match
Konosuke Takeshita defeated JD Drake.
“Communicator. Entrepreneur. Introvert. Passionate problem solver. Organizer. Social media ninja.”