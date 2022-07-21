Report recorded by AEW “DARK: Elevation #73” on 07/20/2022 from Duluth, Georgia (first aired 07/25/2022)

All Elite Wrestling “Dark: Elevation #73” (Taping: 07/20/2022)

Venue: Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia, USA

First telecast: July 25, 2022

Attendance: About 5,100

Ahead of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest 2022 – Week 2, some matches were again taped for the new episode of AEW DARK: Elevation. These matches will be broadcast exclusively on YouTube from 01:00 pm German time from Monday to Tuesday. For this edition of AEW DARK: Elevation, Mark Henry, Excalibur and Caprice Coleman sit in the announce booth with Tasha Gonzalez as the ring announcer, announcing the wrestlers for the first match of the night…

1. Competition

6 Man Tag Team Match

AFO (Angelico & Private Party: Marc Quen & Isiah Kassidy) defeated AR Fox & Skulk (Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis).

– This is the debut of American Indian player AR Fox. It has already appeared in GCW, EVOLVE, CZW and PWG.

2. Competition

Tag team match

Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir (w/ Vickie Guerrero) defeated Angelica Risk & Shalonce Royal.

3. Competition

Singles match

Tony Storm won against Amy Sakura.

4. Competition

Singles match

Chris Statelander won against Brittany.

5. Competition

Singles match

Hikaru Shida defeats Robin Renegade.

6. Competition

Tag team match

The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Press10 Vance) defeated The Factory (Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto).

7. Competition

Singles match

Baron Black defeated Brandon Cutler.

– After 50+ losses without a win, Baron Black celebrates his first victory in AEW.

8. Competition

Singles match

Konosuke Takeshita defeated JD Drake.

