Who or what caused the mysterious power outage affecting 2,100 households? Now American investigators have found a very curious reason.

A power outage occurred in the US state of New Jersey about a week ago, the cause of which has not been determined.

Now investigators have found who was responsible.

“We estimate he was shot down by a bird while it was flying over him,” officials wrote on Facebook.

Investigators have identified those responsible for the blackout in the US state of New Jersey. Police in Sayreville said Central Jersey Power and Light employees discovered fish on a transformer in about 2,100 homes a week ago after the power went out for about two hours. “We estimate he was shot down by a bird while it was flying over him,” officials wrote on Facebook.

Company spokesman Chris Honig said the animals did cause blackouts from time to time — though they were mostly squirrels. “Fish is not on the list of dangerous offenders,” Honig told CNN. Perhaps the osprey dropped its prey on the diver. There are many of these in the area.

The police protected the fish. The “hard-working father with thousands of grandchildren” could do nothing about the power outage, officials wrote, but he was a senseless victim. The suspected predatory bird was last seen flying south. However, people should not try to catch the oppressor. He may not be armed, but he is dangerous.

Hoenig admitted that he felt a little sorry for the bird of prey because his lunch was ruined. “If you’ve ever dropped an ice cream cone at a fair, you know the feeling.”

AP/Toco