Big icon leak with Franck Ribery and the first players

from: Henrik Jansen

A leak reveals the new icons of EA FC 24. In addition to Bayern Munich legend Franck Ribéry, some players will also be present for the first time.

Vancouver, Canada – No other map is as sought after as this one. The icons in EA FC 24 are the greatest soccer players the sport has ever seen. Their unique chemistry system means they fit seamlessly into any ultimate team. This year, for the first time, former players who have achieved great things in football will receive token cards. We show you 6 new leaked icons for EA FC 24.

Name of the game EA Sports Club Version (initial publication date) September 29, 2023 publisher Electronic Arts series EA Sports Club (formerly FIFA) Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Google Stadia Developer EA Sports – a trademark of Electronic Arts Type Football simulation

EA FC 24: New icons in Ultimate Team, Franck Ribery, Bobby Charlton and Zico

Franck Ribery: That didn’t take long. Just a year after retiring, Ribéry will earn an ICON card at EA FC 24, according to a leak on Twitter. Whether this is worth it or not is not up for debate. The Bayern Munich legend has not only celebrated nine German championships, but also a Champions League title in 2013. His consistent teammate Arjen Robben may also receive a symbolic ticket.

Bobby Charlton: Sir Bobby Charlton was there live when England won the only World Cup title in their history with a questionable Wembley goal. However, the striker also became a legend at Manchester United, where he played for 19 years. Above all, his EA FC 24 Icon Card should get a Good Shots Rating.

Where does the leak come from? The leak about the new EA Sports FC 24 icons comes from well-known Twitter user FUTZone, who has repeatedly predicted the new features correctly in the past. The probability that this leak will also materialize is high, but not guaranteed.

Zico: Zico’s magical foot from Brazil has long been claimed by fans as an icon. According to the leak, it’s finally time for the best free-kick taker ever in EA FC 24. The legend Pele was a huge fan of Zico, who never managed to win a World Cup with Brazil.

EA FC 24: Top players get Icon Cards in Ultimate Team

Birgit PrinzHardly any player has had as great an impact on German women’s football as Birgit Prinz. The three-time FIFA World Cup winner and honorary captain of the women’s national team remains the record scorer with 128 goals, 12 years after her retirement. Her statistics for 1. FCC Frankfurt also prove her skills. 181 goals in 150 matches definitely deserves an Icon Card in EA FC 24.

EA Sports FC 24: Big icon leak with Franck Ribery and the first players © Picture Alliance: Matthias Balk / Carmen_Jaspersen / Futbin.com

Mia Hamm: American Mia Hamm is considered a pioneer in women’s football. The 51-year-old was the first female player ever to make the FIFA 100 list, a list that honors the best living footballers. 158 goals for the US national team resulted in two Olympic gold medals and two World Cup titles. An avatar in EA FC 24 is worth more than that. Your compatriot Carson Pickett is truly unique in EA FC 24.

Kelly Smith: According to the leak, former England international Kelly Smith will also receive a symbolic card. Smith played for the Three Lions for an amazing 19 years from 1995 to 2014 and scored 46 goals during his time. Smith won the Premier League three times with Arsenal. However, the women of EA FC 24 will face a perhaps insurmountable problem.