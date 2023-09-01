International Highlights – Win worthy of Lyles – McMaster surprises Warholm – Sport

Noah Lyles lives up to his role as favorite in the Weltklasse Zürich over 200 metres.

Defeated world champions Carsten Warholm (400m hurdles) and Josh Kerr (1500m) in Letzigrund.

Here you can find highlights from a Swiss perspective. On the train

As expected, the winner was halfway through Noah Lyles. As in Budapest, the three-time American world champion relegated his compatriot to the second division Erion Knighton To second place. However, the winning time was not able to get the spectators in the Letzgrund out of their seats. With a time of 19.80 seconds, Lyles was far from his personal best. William Reese He ran to eighth place in a strong field in 20.66 seconds.

High flying Carsten Warholm He suffered a rare defeat in Zurich. The Norwegian, who won his third world title in Budapest, was forced to retire in Letzigrund. Kieron McMaster Give up. The World Cup runner-up from the British Virgin Islands had more staying power on the home straight and was only 3 lengths clear of Warholm. Alison Dos Santos (BRA) completed the platform, Julien Bonvin He became the seventh.

Surprise world champion Josh Kerr He was unable to repeat his Budapest victory in Letzgrund. The Briton also had himself to blame for the narrow defeat. Kerr pulled out while leading off a home run, which led to a rush Yard nogus He managed to overtake him on track 1. The finish line was fifth in the World Cup. From the United States of America, he is only two hundred ahead of the world champion. The Swiss Tom Elmer He ran within half a second of his best with a time of 3:35.03 minutes and came in 12th. Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who was surprisingly beaten by Kerr at the world championships, was not at the starting line.

There was one race Yomif Kegelcha In the 5,000 metres, the 26-year-old Ethiopian dominated the race from the front, crossing the finish line as the dominant winner in a time of 12:46.91 minutes. citizen Suleiman Bariga He was already about 8 seconds behind in second place. Refugee living in Switzerland Dominic Lobalo was the fifth, Jonas Rice Seventh place. Out of 16 players, 7 contestants surrendered.

In the oval

Armand Duplantis He was the projected winner in the men’s pole vault. The Swedish world champion was the only athlete to jump 6 metres, thus celebrating his 24th Diamond League victory. As often happens, he then raised the bar to a world record height of 6.23 metres. However, at this height he failed three times.

He also prevailed as overwhelming favorite in the women’s triple jump. World champion Yulimar Rojas (VEN) jumped 15.15m twice in Zurich, which was enough for victory. Shanika Ricketts (JAM) in second place was already behind with 14.78 metres.