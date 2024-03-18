Biathlon Mass Starts Today – Live on TV: Sunday (March 17, 2024) ZDF Live Stream and Media Library Broadcast from Canmore/Canada, Time, Eurosport, ORF – Sports News from Ice Hockey, Winter Sports and more

The final biathlon races are scheduled for today in Canmore, Canada and begin mass live on TV, stream and media library. Who is kidnapping?

March 17, 2024 | As of: 11:55 am

When is the biathlon today? The last two biathlon races of the 2023/24 World Cup season will be shown live on TV, media library and live stream with the mass start this Sunday evening (March 17, 2024). The women's and men's finals will be broadcast on free-to-air TV and free-to-air live from Canmore, Canada. It's the last day of the long Biathlon World Cup winter with world championships and many races.

According to the schedule, the women will start in the evening German time with a mass start over 12.5 kilometers. Later in the evening it's the men's biathlon over 15km in Canmore.

Sunday, March 17, 2024: Biathlon Mass begins live today in Canmore 6:10 PM: Female mass starts above 12.5 km TV: on ZDF (from 6 pm), on Eurosport 1 (from 6:35 pm) and on ORF 1 (until 6 pm) Live Stream: ZDF Sports Studio Media Library Liveeurosport.de, DAZN, Joyn (last three paid) 10:20 PM: In Canada the men's mass starts over 15 kilometers TV: Live on ZDF (from 10:15pm), on Eurosport 1 (Time: 10:05pm) Live Stream: ZDF Sports Studio Media Library Liveeurosport.de, DAZN, Joyn (last three paid)



Mass free live streaming of today's biathlon from Canmore/Canada is available on the internet on ZDF sportsstudio.dd As well as streaming services Discover+, Join Plus+ and DAZN pay via Eurosport.

ZDF's live broadcast of the women's and men's mass starts today from Canmore in Canada, and in Germany the biathlon is back on free-to-air television in prime time on Sunday evening. Biathletes will start in Canada today at 6.30pm, with the men's mass start from 10.20pm as the World Cup winter finale.

Eurosport is showing both mass starts from Canmore live today on its first programme, Eurosport1. Station will start the women's race a little later at 6:35 pm live.

Unlike Saturday, the biathlon is again broadcast live on ORF1 on Sunday. However, the first program of Austrian radio broadcasts only the women's mass initiation live. In the evening the men's mass start from Canmore will be on Austrian TV on the special interest program ORF Sport+, which is not available on German cable television.

Norway's biathlon superstar Johannes Thingnes Boe has won his fifth overall World Cup title ahead of today's mass start in Canmore. In Canada's follow-up on Saturday, the 30-year-old celebrated his 75th World Cup victory and was initially handed the yellow jersey. His brother Dharje, who finished fifth, will not be able to catch him on TV, Media Library and Live Stream at the mass launch today. Yesterday top German Allgau biathlete Philipp Nowrath was eleventh.

Among the women, Janina Hettich-Walls was the best DSV biathlete and finished ninth in her last attempt of the season. Italian Liza Vitozzi wins Canmore. With his fourth win of the season, Vitozzi took the overall World Cup leader's yellow jersey from Norway's Ingrid Landmark Dantrevold, who is now 61 points behind the final mass early Sunday evening.

For the women, Hettich-Wahls, Vanessa Voigt, Sofia Schneider and Celina Croatian will take part in the final mass launch today live on TV, stream and the free ZDF media library.