Beta publishes EFM sales of Berlinale titles “I’m Your Man” and “The Next Door”

Beta Cinema, the Munich-based sales representative, has reported several deals on the EFM Berlin roster, including the rapid sales of Maria Schrader’s Berlinale competition title. I’m Your Man And Daniel Brule Next door.

I’m Your ManMarin Egert won her first Silver Bear Award for Best Leading Role in Berlin last week and has gone to France (Haut et Court), Italy (Koch Media), Spain, Portugal, Latin America (Sun), Scandinavia (Edge Entertainment), Switzerland (Filmcoopi), the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Baltic States. (Wolgafilm), Poland (Monolith), Hungary (Cirko Film), Czech Republic / Slovakia (Film Europe), Former Yugoslavia (Discovery Film), Turkey (Filmarti Film), Israel (Nachon), Greece (Strada), Taiwan (Swallow Wings) Korea (Content Portal) and Hong Kong (EDKO Movies).

Beta is in final negotiations with the United States, Japan, China and the United Kingdom over the title.

The film tells the story of the relationship between Alma, a scientist at the Pergamon Museum in Berlin, and Tom (Dan Stevens), a beautiful robot that caters to all of her needs. The film is written by Schrader and Jan Schomburg, and is based on the short story of Emma Braslavsky. Majestic will be showing it in German cinemas this summer.

Meanwhile, there have also been a number of deals on Next door. Closed regions include France (Eurozoom), the Commonwealth of Independent States (Russian report), Poland (Aurora), Hungary (Cirko Film), the Czech Republic / Slovakia (Film Europe), the former Yugoslavia (Discovery Film), and the Baltic states (Kino Pavasares). The United Kingdom, Spain and Scandinavia are conducting final negotiations.

Brühl makes his directorial debut and plays the lead role in the movie about a movie star from Berlin. His ideal life is not as perfect as it seems. Malte Grunert works with his Amusement Park Film Company and Warner Bros. Film Productions is in co-production with Gretchenfilm and Erfttal Film.

Other Beta EFM titles have also proven popular with buyers. Matt Chambers The bike thief I went to Beijing Hugoeast Media for China, Beta Film for Bulgaria, Discovery for the Former Yugoslavia, and AV-Jet for Taiwan. At the beginning of the year a contract was signed with Signature in Great Britain after the AFM. More deals are under negotiation.

Meanwhile rom com Maggie Perrin, Hello again- wedding anniversary, He went to France (ARP Selection), Spain (Alfa Pictures), Latin America (Great Movies), China (Red Apollo) and CIS / Ukraine (Capella).