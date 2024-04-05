BCD Travel: These are the best destinations for business travelers in the US » News

Atlanta tops the list of most visited cities in the United States of America. Home to many Fortune 500 companies, such as Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola, it is experiencing the fastest growth in startups. In second and third place are Dallas, home to many major companies and corporate headquarters, and Chicago, a thriving technology hub.

Europe clearly ranks at the top of the top 10 intercontinental destinations. After all, the European Union and the United States account for a third of global trade in goods and services. In addition to London being primarily a commercial centre, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Paris, Munich, Zurich and Dublin also enjoy high levels of popularity. The ranking also includes three Asian cities: Tokyo, Seoul and Dubai.

Ranking 2023 / Cities in the USA:

Atlanta Dallas chicago New York City Denver Washington, DC Charlotte Houston Los Angeles Seattle

Ranking 2023 / World Cities:

London Frankfurt Amsterdam Paris Munich Tokyo Zurich Dublin flood Dubai

Texas is the most visited US state

Texas tops the list of most visited states. Because there is no corporate tax or income tax, Texas is an attractive option for both businesses and employees. In recent years, the state has attracted many companies from Silicon Valley – including high-profile companies such as Tesla and Hewlett-Packard.

As an important business location and business magnet, California also ranks second. The intercontinental ranking also shows strong trade ties with Europe, with Great Britain, Germany, the Netherlands and France at the top.

Ranking 2023 / US states:

Texas California Georgia illinois Florida

Ranking 2023 / World countries:

United kingdom Germany Holland France Japan

Home offices are also booming in the United States

“Globally, business travel is at 90% of 2019 levels,” explains Craig Bailey, head of Americas at BCD. “Factors such as economic growth, remote working and sustainability will continue to influence business travel in the future. For example, in 2024, it will A fifth of offices in the US are empty as 60% of companies allow working from home.

But face-to-face meetings are also essential within virtual teams, Bailey stresses: “Companies are responding to this development and encouraging remote teams to meet at headquarters or other meeting-friendly locations. As yesterday’s traveler becomes tomorrow’s business traveler, remote work is likely to Yet to travel more.

Top 10 ways to travel for business people

New York City is the most frequently used departure center in the United States for intercontinental routes with flights to London, Frankfurt and Paris. The top 10 arrival hubs for intercontinental flights are all located in Europe and are dominated by London and Frankfurt, which together occupy eight places in the top ten. Amsterdam and Paris complete the list.

Rankings 2023 / Intercontinental Routes:

New York City-London Chicago-Frankfurt New York City-Frankfurt Washington, D.C. – Frankfurt Los Angeles-London Chicago-London San Francisco – Frankfurt Atlanta-Amsterdam New York City-Paris Dallas-Fort Worth-London

Business class dominates long-haul flights

When booking intercontinental flights in 2023, U.S. business travelers primarily chose business class (53%) or economy class (36%). Premium economy class (10%) and first class (1%) were the least booked.

At least 80% of flights booked for business travel within the USA were direct – only 20% of which involved a stopover. For intercontinental flights, the distribution was more balanced: 47% of flights booked were direct flights, and 53% were connecting flights.

The “2023 US Cities and Trends Report” is based on BCD Travel's flight and car rental data from the past year. You can find the full report on the travel behavior of business travelers in the United States here. (red)