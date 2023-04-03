The Who: Band hints at retirement from rock music

Is an era coming to an end soon? The Who’s Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey are considering retiring from rock music.

After more than 60 years together on stage and in the studio: The Who is nearing their rock music retirement. The only surviving band members Pete Townsend (77) and Roger Daltrey (79) now explain this in Record Collector magazine in.

“I suppose at some point Roger and I will look forward and try to see if we want to do Elton John and end it somehow,” Pete Townsend said. He’s alluding to fellow 76-year-old Elton John, who is bidding farewell to the podium with an intense tour.

“we’re both old”

But there are no clear plans yet. “It’s hard to make a decision to go forward and say we’re going to do this or that because we don’t know how good we’re going to be or how we’re going to fit in,” said the guitarist. Townsend is under no illusion that after one round it becomes increasingly difficult to pull himself together for the next. He admitted: “We are both old.”

“retirement approach”

Roger Daltrey is clearer. “We are clearly at a point where retirement is approaching,” he said. “But as long as we’re doing well, I’d never say we’re not going to do anything in the future,” said the singer. “I’ve always said you don’t give up on this business, it gives up on you.”

Daltrey and Townshend are touring the UK with their backing band this summer. It will be their first UK tour in six years. She will be accompanied by a large orchestra. They want to take their successes to a new level, they promise. There is no doubt that the tour is “Elton John”.

A precursor to The Who formed between 1961 and 1962 when Townsend and bassist John Entwistle (1944-2002) joined Roger Daltrey’s school band. In February 1964 the band renamed themselves The Who. A little later, drummer Keith Moon (1946-1978) joined the classic line-up. In 1965 the band released their first single, “I Can’t Explain”.

This was followed by the album “My Generation” and the song of the same name. “I want to die before I grow old,” she says. Daltrey and Townshend clearly missed the point.

SpotOnNews