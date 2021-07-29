BBC reports on Horst Eichler, who donated millions from Monster مون

What a story we saw last week: first donating one million euros to flood victims. And then, by the way, the suggestion to his favorite club, Bayern Munich: If I donate a million, I will add another 20 percent. And now the story moves the whole world, too. radio station BBC World Service He did on his morning broadcast “Newsday” (27.07.) Our ANTENNE MÜNSTER morning announcer, Miriam Gerding gave a live interview on the full story of Horst Eichler:

© BBC World Service Radio – Newsday

Morning announcer ANTENNE MÜNSTER Miriam Gerding © Antin Monster Morning announcer ANTENNE MÜNSTER Miriam Gerding © Antin Monster

After challenging Eschler’s Bayern, Bayern announced a useful game against Schalke 04 and donated a million last weekend. And even if the aforementioned offer did not play a role: Horst Eichler kept his promise and donated another 200,000 euros to Lichteblick’s campaign.

BBC dies

The British Broadcasting Corporation, or BBC for short, is the UK’s public broadcaster. It has many radio and TV programs and an online news service. The BBC World Service News radio station is one of several BBC radio waves and is received in all countries.