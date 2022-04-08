Economy

UEFA Champions League – Quarter-final first leg standings: Niko Kovac’s touch against Bayern

April 8, 2022
Faye Stephens

FC Villarreal continues to regret that Manuel Neuer’s complaint arm was not often used as an excuse in the win over Bayern Munich, Chelsea are slipping alarmingly and only one world-class footballer is allowed to become a world player at the moment. Strength ranking after the Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Eighth (eighth) place: Benfica Lisbon

If I had to guess this power ranking before the start of the quarter-finals, Benfica or Villarreal would have been unimaginatively vying for eighth place. After 1:3 against Liverpool, the record champion Portugal is now here. Not really creative, but what would the alternative be?

Darwin Nunez has shown once again why some of Europe’s top clubs like BVB and West Ham United are so keen on him. But Nunez does not reach the semi-finals. Especially when it’s in the quarter-finals against a good and well-organised Liverpool team. 13 balls in the opponent’s penalty area and 70 passes in the opponent’s final third are fairly few at this level.

It didn’t help that Benfica, as Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp put it in his choice of words, somewhat inappropriately at the time, but not wrongly on the matter, “had a really good game plan” and the players “fight for their lives” King.

Seventh place (2nd place): Chelsea FC

It’s good for Chelsea that the away goal rule has fallen, some commentators in England imagine a small glimmer of hope for progress after Chelsea’s 3-1 draw against Real Madrid. But in order to eliminate this Real Madrid, UEFA will have to provide at least one three-way suspension rule for Chelsea, then at least Karim Benzema will not be in Madrid.

See also  The most important facts and developments

But since Roman Abramovich will soon be removed from the EU and UK sanctions list, Thomas Tuchel’s word is law for now: “No, not at the moment, no,” the coach answered on Wednesday when asked if the gap still exists. . Makeup was: “Because we have to find our level again, I don’t know where it has been since the international break.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.