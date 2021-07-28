Baroness Stewart talks about the consequences of leaving the European Union

WithOn the anniversary of the Brexit vote, Boris Johnson recently, as so often, painted a rosy picture of the future: “We will realize the true potential of our restoration of sovereignty, bring the whole kingdom together and elevate it to a higher level,” the prime minister said optimistically. advance. The freedoms that Brexit would provide will be used to stimulate investment and job creation across the country. Critics of Brexit, of course, do not believe this story. They point out the dire consequences for the economy and for the country’s most powerful centrifugal forces; In Scotland there was a renewed momentum for independence. The relationship with the EU-27 is tense. There are a lot of toxins in the system. But it is not a rule in private life or in politics that a relationship can be separated harmoniously. Brexit means Brexit, no matter what you think. Injuries remain, allegations are exchanged, and questions of guilt are asked.

On June 23, 2016, European politics and the perfect institutional building called the European Union were shaken by a severe earthquake. A relatively small majority of the UK electorate voted to leave the European Union. The majority of those in favor of leaving came mainly from England, with the Welsh joining them; The majority in the regions of Scotland and Northern Ireland were against segregation. The consequences of this fundamental decision, if not to say: the fundamental decision, can still be felt today, and will continue to be felt in the future. Externally, this affects the relationship with “Europe”, since some things have not yet been clarified. The Trade and Cooperation Agreement, which came with great difficulty and necessity, left some matters open and many wishes unsatisfied. The kingdom’s internal system appears to be vacillating, and Northern Ireland’s customs regulations are controversial and contested. The British and German economies on the continent complain of great losses and bureaucratic difficulties. The consequences of the exit are real, even if they are not as bad as expected in the bleak scenarios. However, the consequences are significant – just think of London’s exit from the Erasmus programme. So let’s ask someone who has so prominently promoted secession: Have you downplayed the consequences of Brexit, Baroness Stewart?



Boris Johnson promoting Brexit in Truro in May 2016

Gisela Stewart, now Baroness Stewart of Edgbaston, a longtime Labor MP in the House and five years ago the chairwoman of the Vote Leave “Council”, which she chaired on her campaign committee with prominent Conservative Michael Gove, was already aware that the consequences would be profound. . On the one hand, on the one hand, the internal political life of the kingdom, which is now faced with the need to address “the long-delayed constitutional problems in the country at the stage of self-reflection”, and then with regard to the “old” in the European Union.