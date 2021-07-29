The most important facts and developments

The latest developments
Several countries appear to have spied on hundreds of journalists, human rights activists, opposition politicians and businessmen using the Israeli Pegasus malware.
- IDF officials conducted an inspection of the NSO Group. as such The Ministry of Defense announced Wednesday, July 28Allegations raised in the past few days will be considered. Defense Minister Benny Gantz is responsible for the authority responsible for, among other things, export controls over surveillance programs. Gantz also visited his French counterpart Florence Parly in Paris on Wednesday, where he was said to have emphasized that Israel was taking the allegations seriously. French President Emmanuel Macron is said to be on the list of potential targets that Morocco wanted to monitor using Israeli spyware.
- After media revelations about the Pegasus surveillance program, France is now investigating the allegations. Head of State Emmanuel Macron chaired a special meeting of the National Security and Defense Council on Thursday, July 22, as confirmed by the presidential palace departments. “The president takes the issue very seriously and is closely following the progress of the investigation,” she added. According to information from the daily Le Monde, Macron and several members of the government were potential targets in 2019 for the Pegasus surveillance program from the Israeli provider NSO.
- Israel wants to investigate the allegations against the NSO Group. To this end, a working group led by the National Security Council is being formed, with representatives from various ministries participating, Reuters reported on Wednesday (July 21). There appear to be concerns that media reports could lead to diplomatic discontent. Defense Minister Benny Gantz had previously announced an investigation.