Bayern wants to extend the contract with these two players before Christmas

Advent is just around the corner, but it probably won’t be a time of reflection for Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund. Discussions over contract extensions are pending for several Bayern players.

Müller and Davies – two players set to receive new contracts in 2023

The club announced on Tuesday that it had extended the contracts of goalkeepers Manuel Neuer and Sven Ulreich until 2025. But the friend has more work to do before Christmas. According to information from Sport 1, Freund would ideally like to sponsor Thomas Müller and Alphonso Davies until the end of the year. Muller’s contract expires next summer, while Davies’ work paper in Munich is valid until the summer of 2025.

According to the report, talks with Leroy Sane (contract until 2025), Joshua Kimmich (contract until 2025), and Gamal Musiala (contract until 2026) are scheduled to take place only in the new year.

Real Madrid is interested in him, but Bayern is trying to keep him

Davies’ extension in particular threatens to become complicated. Real Madrid is interested in the Canadian left-back. That’s why officials around Freund are urged to prepare for all possible scenarios. Signing new players should also be taken into consideration.

The campus should also be more integrated. Adam Azno currently plays for Bayern’s Under-19s, and is a talent who can be trusted to replace Davies on the left side of defense in the long-term if he does move to Real Madrid.

Freund has already shown during his time at Red Bull Salzburg that he has a good eye for talent and has repeatedly managed to integrate players from the youth ranks into the professional team.

