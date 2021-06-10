Bayern Munich is also on top in the USA المتحدة

10. June 2021 – 16:03 hour

FCB goes to New York

Bayern Munich at the top – the German record champion can now claim that in the USA. Because on Wednesday evening, Bayern received a very special honor in New York: the upper floors and the top of the Empire State Building shone in the colors of the Munich club.

The club wrote on Twitter, that Bayern Munich’s historic 2019/20 season won six titles and the club’s commitment to developing football in the United States.

“It was a great honor to see one of the most iconic buildings in the world glow red for FC Bayern,” said Jörg Wacker, a member of the Munich Board of Directors for Universal.

“The past 15 months have been very difficult for everyone because of the pandemic. Now that New York City is coming back to life, we are happy to light up the Empire State Building in red,” added Rudolf Vidal, president of Bayern Munich. : “We look forward to creating more special moments in New York and other parts of the United States.”