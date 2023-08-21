Bacterial vaginosis: All about the vaginal infection

Bacterial vaginosis: Diet has this effect

Diet can have some effect on vaginal health, including susceptibility to bacterial vaginosis. probiotics are beneficial bacteria that can support gut and vaginal health. Regular consumption of probiotic foods such as live yogurt, fermented foods (sauerkraut or kimchi), or probiotic supplements can help promote a balance of vaginal flora. Probiotics can help control the growth of harmful bacteria.

One High fiber diet It may support gut health, which in turn may affect vaginal health. A healthy intestinal flora can indirectly help strengthen the immune system and reduce inflammation.

sufficient fluid intake Important for general health and may have a positive effect on vaginal health by helping to maintain adequate vaginal moisture.

A diet high in sugar and refined carbohydrates can encourage the growth of harmful bacteria as they feed on sugar. with a balanced diet Limited consumption of sugar So it can help reduce the risk of vaginal dysfunctions.

Excessive consumption of alcohol and smoking It can increase your risk of developing bacterial vaginosis or make it more likely that it will recur after treatment. Reducing or avoiding these substances can have a positive effect on vaginal health.

