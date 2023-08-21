The risk of dementia can increase after a viral infection

24 vita Live healthy

Some viral infections are said to accelerate mental decline. According to a study, this increases the risk of dementia.

If you catch a virus, your immune system is usually weakened for a long time afterwards. It can take weeks or sometimes even months for the body to recover from the infection. In the worst case, it can develop into chronic fatigue syndrome. But not only that: As the researchers found, the infection should increase the risk of dementia.

The study suggests that the risk of developing dementia should increase after contracting the virus

After a severe course of Covid-19, Alzheimer’s patients showed a very aging brain in a study. Other viral infections may also accelerate brain deterioration. © fizkes / IMAGO

Its in the trade journal nervous cells published Stady Scientists from the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) used data from two vital databases from Finland and the UK. There, 800,000 patient data over 15 years were evaluated. The results of the study show that people who have had a certain viral infection have an increased risk of developing neurodegenerative diseases. These include dementia, Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis.

The association can be confirmed in the data analysis. However, the exact cause is still not clear. Because people with dementia generally have a weaker immune system, they may be more susceptible to viral infections. However, as a second hypothesis, it is also possible that some viral infections can impair the brain. This assumption is also supported by other studies. For example, Alzheimer’s patients show a particularly severely aged brain after a severe course of Covid 19.

Degenerative processes in the brain can be accelerated by infection

The results of the study show that degenerative processes already occurring in the brain can be accelerated by infection. This can also lead to mental decline – with serious consequences, since old age presents the greatest risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. However, those who want to prevent memory loss can do so by eating a healthy diet and getting enough exercise. One type of sport is particularly suitable for protection against dementia.

