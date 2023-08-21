Photo Contest: Dangerous Beauty – Spectrum of Science

Smoothing pores in orange and red (Favolachia callocera) This year’s winner of the photography competition Biology Journal “BMC Ecology and Evolution”. The winning image shows the brightly colored fruiting bodies of the invasive fungus. Despite its striking beauty, this species is a concern in Australia because it crowds out other fungi and is widespread across the Australian rainforest. The fruiting bodies usually grow on dead wood, and the spores are often transmitted by humans. The photo was taken by environmental scientist Cornelia Sattler. The image gives “a glimpse into a world very different from our own. Mushrooms are fascinating, but often underestimated and under-researched,” comments Arne Traulsen of the magazine’s advisory board.

