Photo Contest: Dangerous Beauty – Spectrum of Science

Smoothing pores in orange and red (Favolachia callocera) This year’s winner of the photography competition Biology Journal “BMC Ecology and Evolution”. The winning image shows the brightly colored fruiting bodies of the invasive fungus. Despite its striking beauty, this species is a concern in Australia because it crowds out other fungi and is widespread across the Australian rainforest. The fruiting bodies usually grow on dead wood, and the spores are often transmitted by humans. The photo was taken by environmental scientist Cornelia Sattler. The image gives “a glimpse into a world very different from our own. Mushrooms are fascinating, but often underestimated and under-researched,” comments Arne Traulsen of the magazine’s advisory board.

© Cornelia Sattler (details) Invasive fungi | Favulachia calocera It grows on dead wood, but can replace native fungal species – such as several introduced in Australia and New Zealand.

The winning image in the “Plants and Fungi” category, submitted by João Araújo, mycologist at the New York Botanical Garden, shows just how exciting things can be in the fungi world. It shows a fungus parasitizing a fungus, which in turn parasitizes an ant. The “zombie” fungus OphiocordycepsSelf-becoming a group of fungi, says the magazine, which is notorious for manipulating the behavior of the ants it infests, “reflecting the complexity of nature.”

Victor Huertas’s photo came second in the ‘Protecting our planet’ category. Judy Romer of James Cook University is seen shooting a newborn blacktip reef shark in Mo’orea, French Polynesia. The Physioshark research team, led by Romer, is studying the ability of baby sharks to adapt to changes in shallow water habitats due to climate change. Despite the climatic challenges, these sharks show amazing resilience.