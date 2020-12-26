Baby Yoda Plush is absolutely terrifying and looks like Dobby

The Mandalorian The second season saw Baby Yoda Finally captured by a familiar jidaiAnd, while the latest releases from the popular Disney + series is nearing an end, that hasn’t stopped Baby Yoda from being at the forefront of pop culture with a single bootleg plush making the rounds thanks to her fashionable House-elf look from the th Harry Potter Dobby Series! With anything to do with Baby Yoda is a hot ticket item this holiday season, This newest plush proves just how ready people are to go get their own version of Grogu for their loved ones!

Dobby the House Elf was a much loved character in Harry Potter A franchise, he finally sacrificed his life to help save Harry Potter and his friends from Voldemort’s powers. Granted his freedom in part thanks to a clever scheme devised by the titular hero of the franchise, Dobby made good use of his newly discovered freedom by helping others and finally breaking up with the Malfoy family who treated him more like a slave than a member of their own family. With this stuffed plush we see what a fusion between Grogu and Dobby would look like which is annoying to say the least!

Twitter user Fausto shared this weird little baby Baby Yoda who apparently recorded it off the online marketplace known as Wish, and it looks a lot more like House Elf from JK Rowling’s series than little Grogu who became so popular thanks to the Mandalorian series on Disney +:

SMH never ask from Desire again pic.twitter.com/0U8e2jmOdy – Fausto (@ _ft69) December 24, 2020

Not just the third season of The Mandalorian It has been confirmed, however The series has opened wide doors when it comes to a world star Wars on TV, With strings like Boba Fett, The Backyard, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsuka, New Rangers of the Republic book, And more. Although Baby Yoda’s future is in the air thanks to his being taken by Luke Skywalker to train for strength roads during Season Two of the Season Finale. MandurianWe definitely expect to see more Grogu in the future thanks to the audience’s absolute love for “Baby Yoda”!

What do you think of this terrifying merger between Baby Yoda and Dobby? Feel free to tell us in the comments or hit me directly on TwitterEVComedy to talk about everything related to comedy, anime and worlds Star Wars and Harry Potter!