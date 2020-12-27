Clubhouse offered direct production of the Lion King, and thousands retreated

Breaking news

Now, that’s creative … a few Clubhouse users made a live production of “The Lion King” – complete with a full cast and chorus – and thousands of people joined to listen live.

Organized by executive producer and director Noel Chesnot Whitmore – along with assisting an entire crew, including voice actors / singers and others – the performance is a two-show event that kicked off on Saturday … which entailed an attendance at the age of 12 PM PT, and a subsequent show at 5 pm PT. Seems free … but you do have to have Clubhouse to catch it.

3,400 people listen to a live performance of the musical The Lion … at the Clubhouse. This is an emerging culture pic.twitter.com/pBfB3TeUf9 Josh Konstine – SignalFire (JoshConstine) December 26, 2020

Embed a Tweet

Word is, auditions were done naturally in the Clubhouse itself … and a lot of talented people prepared for live reading of Disney’s classic animated book, including the iconic numbers we all know and love. And as it turns out, he looks pretty decent too!

One such actor, Lee-Lonn (one of the players who plays Simba in the Clubhouse), posted a video of him rehearsing I Just Can’t Wait to be King – these guys clearly take it very seriously. … it comes almost like a movie. Well, they are professionals here at work. READ Chris Hemsworth gives fans an epic glimpse into Christmas celebrations with his wife, Elsa Pataky

The afternoon show is over, but as we said … there is an upcoming appearance in less than an hour. At one of its summits, there were reports of over 5,000 Clubhouse users listening to the live broadcast (on mute of course) … including many children and families.

The problem – if you haven’t signed up for Clubhouse yet (which appears to be still in beta stages of development), you might have to wait until next time … because the admin team has to agree on you and your username before you can jump in , And that takes some time.

The good news … some people pick up bits of the performance and post it (which is technically against their rules) – so we can all at least sample the food while playing. Not only that, but there is talk of other popular productions that might be getting the Clubhouse treatment – like A Raisin in the Sun for example, so more shows seem to be on the horizon.

Signing up might be worth your time – Clubhouse is all the rage these days, and many celebs are constantly dropping out and chatting with people about a variety of topics. Celebrities like Kevin Hart, Damon Dash, Joe Budden, Tyrese, Bow Wow and countless others have accounts and appear … with complete strangers accompanying the trip. READ Baby Yoda Plush is absolutely terrifying and looks like Dobby

#TheLionKingCH The event is very creative, and took very little work! If you wish to donate: pic.twitter.com/HfkXrfEqGX Philip Lewis (Phil_Lewis_) December 26, 2020

Phil_Lewis_