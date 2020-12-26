Chris Hemsworth gives fans an epic glimpse into Christmas celebrations with his wife, Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth shared a beautiful photo of his Christmas celebrations, as he spent the day with his adorable family at their home in Byron Bay.

On Saturday, the 37-year-old shared a photo of the family’s stunning Christmas tree, in which the towering piece stood in front of it with his arms in the air and a Santa Claus hat on his head.

His wife, Elsa Pataky, 44, wrapped her hands around the waist of a Taurus actor as she smiled at the camera – as one of their children ran in front of them in merriment.

“Happy Holidays everyone !!” Chris wrote alongside the lovely photo he posted on Saturday.

He later uploaded a video of one of his twin sons – Tristan or Sasha, five – in their backyard, playing one of his new Christmas toys.

The estranged parents seem to have strewn a flying board for their toddlers, and an Indiana Jones-style whip, the boy was hovering around his head while he was wandering around the backyard.

The couple spend the festive season at the $ 20 million Byron Bay mansion, alongside their twin children and their eight-year-old daughter India Rose.

Chris wasn’t the only Hemsworth brother to reveal to fans how they were spending Christmas.

On Friday, his younger brother Liam, 30, shared a selfie with his Avengers brother sitting next to him at a family dinner on Instagram.

A Hunger Games actor smiled at the camera while his brother, who had been turned away, vividly spoke to the other family members at the table.

Merry Christmas, everyone! a lot of love. Enjoy your time with family and friends, “he wrote in the caption.

The Independence Day representative joked, “Nice conversation with chrishemsworth.”

Brother’s Time: On Friday, Liam, 30, (left) shared a selfie with his avenger brother sitting next to him at a family dinner on Instagram

Hemsworth’s older brother, Luke, also shared a picture on Instagram in which he enjoyed Mango.

The 40-year-old wears a red, white and blue jacket and a trucker-appropriate hat.

Happy birthday! Oh God, I love Australian mangoes at this time of year. The best on the planet. Or even the solar system.