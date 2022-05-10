science

Austrian research team baffles “dinosaur fish” – paleontology

May 10, 2022
Faye Stephens

Smallest Ichthyosaur


Traces of ichthyosaurs, vaguely resembling dolphins, caused a surprise: They come from an era when animal fossils were rare.


Photo: NHM Vienna / Alexander Lukeneder / 7reasons

It’s noisy in the Alps: Only recently did researchers report finds of a Swiss ichthyosaur pointing to a very large specimen. In this case, fossil material was collected decades ago, but only now, after careful analysis, the remains of record-breaking teeth and bones have been discovered. A research team at the Vienna Museum of Natural History (NHM) has now been able to identify the astonishing traces of marine prehistoric creatures that have lurked in the collections of amateur paleontologists for years.

