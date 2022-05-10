Editorial: The power of images

Dear Reader,

This month marks the beginning of summer in the northern hemisphere. Fans of the night sky hardly get their money’s worth, because a few hours after dusk, our daytime star beats everything again. However, starting on page 68, we would like to draw your attention to some particularly beautiful astronomical shapes: globular star clusters.

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is astonishing the astronomical community even before it releases the first “real” optical images. Everything is running like clockwork: launch, observatory deployment, cooling, and testing. However, the telescope is not alone in its standing orbit in space. Among other things, the European Space Agency’s astrometric satellite Gaia is located nearby. In his report, which is worth reading, Ulrich Bastian describes how the unforgettable image of JWST emerged (p. 28).

NASA’s Perseverance rover has been operating on the surface of Mars since February 2021. Not the first rover, but the mission is linked to some first steps: the first imaged landing, the first recorded sounds and tones in the Martian atmosphere, and the first powered flight on another planet, made with an aircraft. Ingenuity unmanned helicopter.

Meanwhile, rover vehicles and small helicopters have made good progress at Jezero crater. The rocks were sampled with the rover, which we hope will be transported to Earth in 2031. Above all, of course, is the question of whether life exists or even survived somewhere on the Red Planet. Science journalist Nadia Drake does a general assessment of the persistence on Mars from page 34 onwards.