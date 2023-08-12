Australia: The Department of Defense sued over a crocodile attack

Two Australian soldiers were attacked by crocodiles while taking a shower in 2021 – the Occupational Safety and Health Inspectorate is investigating. Avatar: Keystone

After a crocodile attacks two soldiers bathing in Australia, the Australian Department of Defense is facing a lawsuit alleging a lack of safety at work. Occupational safety and health organization ComCare said Friday that the department is accused of violating federal laws regulating worker health and safety.

no time? Blue News sums it up for you Two Australian soldiers were seriously injured by a crocodile while taking a shower in 2021.

The two soldiers had previously received permission from their military superiors to go fishing in a rubber boat.

The Department of Defense is now facing a lawsuit alleging a lack of safety in the workplace.

The two soldiers were badly wounded by the eight-foot saltwater crocodile. The attack took place in August 2021 on the remote Cape York Peninsula in northeastern Australia. The two soldiers had previously received permission from their military superiors to go fishing in a rubber boat. After anchoring the boat, they jumped into the water.

Comcare said the crocodile attacked the two men “almost immediately” after it jumped into the water. “The crocodile dragged one of the soldiers under the water and bit the other while the other fought the animal.” The men finally manage to get back into the boat. They were taken to a hospital in Cairns, more than 750 kilometers away, for treatment.

Comcare alleges that the Department of Defense violated numerous health and safety regulations, including regulations on safety training in alligator areas, risk assessments, and preventing workers from entering alligator-infested waters without urgent reasons. The ministry faces a maximum fine of 1.5 million Australian dollars (about 860,000 francs).