It’s raining meteors in the sky tonight

On Sunday night, it will rain falling stars in the sky. Some places create particularly good landscape conditions.

The Night of the Perseids is always in the middle of August. – Corner stone

The basics in brief At night from August 12 to 13, it rains meteor showers.

The best way to see the scenery away from the city.

Basically, weather conditions are conducive to follow showers.

August is not only warm summer nights in store, but also a wonderful spectacle in the night sky. This refers to the Perseids – hundreds of shooting stars falling from the sky.

If you look carefully in the past few days, you can actually spot some of these meteors in the night sky. However, the legendary swarm did not reach its peak until the night of August 12-13, says MeteoSwiss on request.

At the time of the so-called Perseid Maximum, up to a hundred bright stars per hour can shine perfectly in the sky. However, only under unusually good control conditions.

Observation conditions are good at first

And indeed: “The cloud conditions at the beginning are quite favorable,” says meteorologist Ludwig Z’graggen to Nau.ch. The first half of the night in particular should be mostly clear, especially in the eastern half of the country.

Only at the beginning of the night did some altocumulus clouds in the Alps have a limiting effect, according to Zagragen. “As a result, fields of high clouds sometimes spill out from the west, limiting the view of the starry sky.”

Shooting stars come from the constellation Perseus

But where in the sky is the best place to look for a shooting star? According to Marcel Prohaska of the observatory in Schwanden ob Sigriswil BE, shooting stars can appear anywhere in the sky. See also The northern lights can be seen in the next few days

But: «All traces of the Perseids seem to have come directly from the constellation Perseus. In the evening, this constellation can still be found low above the horizon in a northerly direction,” he explains to Nau.ch.

After that it rises higher by the hour before standing high in the sky in the east toward morning. However, one should keep an eye on the whole sky.

It should also be good to see the crescent moon

And: “At the end of the night, towards Sunday morning, the weak crescent of the waning moon will appear. It will be wonderful to look at this!”

opinion poll Have you ever seen a meteor in the sky?

The Perseids are the only major meteor showers of the summer and one of the richest on record. Summer stars are named after the constellation Perseus. Therein lies the obvious starting point for the Perseids, the so-called Radiant.