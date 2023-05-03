Augsburg Panthers: Drew LeBlanc on breakup with Panthers: ‘It hurt us a lot’



Drew LeBlanc shaped the Panthers for eight years. Almost immediately after relegation, the club terminated the cooperation. This decision hurt Americans.

How did the Panthers’ decision not to award you a new contract hurt you?

Drew LeBlanc: To be honest, we were hurt when the club told us they didn’t want us back. As a family, we wanted to end my playing career here. Our kids speak German, have friends at school, their doctors here, and we love the city. I also felt very familiar with what the Panther organization stands for and did my best to make that clear at all times. On the other hand, I was one of the leaders in the team last season and I take responsibility for the team not being as successful as we should have been. Since a few days ago, I can understand why the club would want to split up and start over. They want to build a different culture now and I wish them all the best.

Have you noticed that many fans are very upset with the Panthers’ decision?

LeBlanc: Yes, the fan support has been amazing. It is humbling to see what I meant to them. It’s one of the main reasons why our time here is so nice. The atmosphere on Curt Frenzel is the best I’ve ever played on. I will definitely miss getting ice through the tiger’s mouth on game days. I will miss the energy in the hall.

