sport

Football from the major leagues – Haaland scores goals in City’s victory – Sport

May 4, 2023
Eileen Curry
Major league football – Haaland scores as City win – Sport – SRF


Skip to content

Some elements in SRF.ch only work with activated JavaScript.


  1. sports

  2. International tournaments

  3. Current article

Contents

legend:

He is the new record goalscorer in the English Premier League

Erling Halland.

ImageImages/Sportimage

English Premier League: Haaland with his 35th goal this season

Manchester City celebrated its 3-0 home victory over West Ham United in a supplemental match in the 28th round of the English Premier League. In the table, the “Citizens” have again overtaken Arsenal and are one point behind in the lead. After City struggled with Diouf deep before the break, Nathan Ake broke the spell with a set piece and headed home a free kick. But Erling Haaland once again became a big figure, scoring his 35th goal of the season with two clean goals in the 70th minute. No player has scored more than that in a Premier League season, with Andy Cole and Alan Shearer sharing the previous record. Phil Foden (85) was worried about the bottom line. Manuel Akanji arrived for City in the last quarter of the hour.



  1. sports

  2. International tournaments

  3. Current article

Most read articles

Go left


Go to the right





See also  Fight Doping: Donald Trump signs law that could also affect Switzerland

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.