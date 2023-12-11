Attosecond Physics: Ferenc Krauss won the Nobel Prize in Physics

Hungarian-Austrian physicist Ferenc Kroesz Sunday afternoon from the King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustav He won the Nobel Prize in Physics. The 61-year-old was honored at the Stockholm Concert Hall with the winners of the prize in physics, Pierre Agostini and Anne Lhuillier. The attosecond physics they developed “enables us to answer fundamental questions,” the physics laureates said in their presentation.
➤ Read more: Nobel Prize for Croce: “I’m trying to make it happen”
The official ceremony, attended by about 1,500 guests, began with the entrance of the royal family – along with King Karl XVI. Gustav W Queen Sylvia also Crown Princess Victoria And Prince Daniel – And the Swedish royal song “Kungssången”. President of the Nobel Foundation, Astrid Soderbergh WeddingShe recalled the conviction of the founder of the award in her opening speech Alfred NobelWho “believed in the unique power of science, literature, and peace initiatives to transform the world for the benefit of humanity.”
Polarizing opinions
Soderbergh Viding was convinced “that this message is increasingly important, as the optimism of Nobel’s time is today being replaced by radical pessimism or even resignation, and our understanding of our mission in science, culture, and civil society is being called into question by new crises.” Especially now, at a time when opinions are increasingly polarized, where democracies are being undermined, and where wars and conflicts around the world continue to claim many casualties, “we need to remember Nobel’s vision of knowledge, enlightenment and tolerance more than ever before.” “Pursuit of truth.”
➤ Nobel Prize Winner Krauss: How attoseconds can be used in medicine
Eva Olsson, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics, then honored the three physics laureates, who were honored “for their experimental methods for generating attosecond-type light pulses to study the dynamics of electrons in matter.” Krauss, director of the Max Planck Institute for Quantum Optics in Garching and professor at Ludwig Maximilians University in Munich, shares the Nobel Prize, worth eleven million Swedish krona (about 950 thousand euros), with Pierre Agostini of Ohio State University (USA). and Anne Lhuillier University in Lund (Sweden).
Olson said that the totosecond is “the time scale of the world of electrons – a world that we can explore now,” recalling that Werner Heisenberg said in 1925 that this world cannot be seen. “But thanks to attosecond light pulses, this is slowly starting to change.”
Nobel Prize medal and certificate
Just before 4:30 p.m., physicists were the first to receive the badge associated with the award from the King: a Nobel Prize medal and certificate. The presentation takes place in alphabetical order according to a strict protocol: After receiving the certificate and medal, the award winners shook the King’s hand and bowed three times: once towards the King, then towards the Academy and finally towards the audience.
➤ Ferenc Krausz in Vienna: what motivates him and how he helps in Ukraine
This year’s ceremony was held under tight security checks at the entrance and was accompanied by a demonstration of climate activists and a march in solidarity with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi.
After the physicists, the winners of the Chemistry, Medicine, Literature and Economics prizes will be honored before the ceremony ends at approximately 5:15 pm with the Swedish anthem.
“Alcohol buff. Troublemaker. Introvert. Student. Social media lover. Web ninja. Bacon fan. Reader.”
More Stories
Advent shooting scene: Gemini swarm approach – Science
The Hubble constant: When the universe catches up with cosmology
Oatmeal every day? This is what pills do to your body