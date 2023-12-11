Attosecond Physics: Ferenc Krauss won the Nobel Prize in Physics

Hungarian-Austrian physicist Ferenc Kroesz Sunday afternoon from the King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustav He won the Nobel Prize in Physics. The 61-year-old was honored at the Stockholm Concert Hall with the winners of the prize in physics, Pierre Agostini and Anne Lhuillier. The attosecond physics they developed “enables us to answer fundamental questions,” the physics laureates said in their presentation. ➤ Read more: Nobel Prize for Croce: “I’m trying to make it happen” The official ceremony, attended by about 1,500 guests, began with the entrance of the royal family – along with King Karl XVI. Gustav W Queen Sylvia also Crown Princess Victoria And Prince Daniel – And the Swedish royal song “Kungssången”. President of the Nobel Foundation, Astrid Soderbergh WeddingShe recalled the conviction of the founder of the award in her opening speech Alfred NobelWho “believed in the unique power of science, literature, and peace initiatives to transform the world for the benefit of humanity.”

Polarizing opinions Soderbergh Viding was convinced “that this message is increasingly important, as the optimism of Nobel’s time is today being replaced by radical pessimism or even resignation, and our understanding of our mission in science, culture, and civil society is being called into question by new crises.” Especially now, at a time when opinions are increasingly polarized, where democracies are being undermined, and where wars and conflicts around the world continue to claim many casualties, “we need to remember Nobel’s vision of knowledge, enlightenment and tolerance more than ever before.” “Pursuit of truth.” ➤ Nobel Prize Winner Krauss: How attoseconds can be used in medicine Eva Olsson, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics, then honored the three physics laureates, who were honored “for their experimental methods for generating attosecond-type light pulses to study the dynamics of electrons in matter.” Krauss, director of the Max Planck Institute for Quantum Optics in Garching and professor at Ludwig Maximilians University in Munich, shares the Nobel Prize, worth eleven million Swedish krona (about 950 thousand euros), with Pierre Agostini of Ohio State University (USA). and Anne Lhuillier University in Lund (Sweden).