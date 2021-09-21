Asylum seekers wait at the Mexican border

lack of support

The Biden government has not kept its promises to support asylum and to rethink the immigration policy of the previous government. In recent weeks, the US government has begun airlifting deported migrants and asylum seekers to Mexico’s southern border with Guatemala. On August 24, the US Supreme Court proposed complying with a federal court ruling calling for the reintroduction of the Immigrant Protection Protocol (MPP): MPP forces asylum seekers to wait outside the country for their hearings before they can find protection in the US. As part of this program, under the Trump administration, more than 70,000 immigrants* have been deported to Mexican border towns, where they live in disastrous living conditions and are exposed to criminal networks.

The US government has reportedly asked the Mexican government to evacuate the camps that had sprung up in Reynosa and Tijuana. These recent developments have led to a tragic conclusion: the ongoing crisis will not find a solution as long as asylum seekers continue to be denied their rights and forced to wait and suffer.

