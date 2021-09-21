Rugby – rugby with 7 players: the German national team is in ninth place in Canada – Sports

Live from dpa news channel

Hamburg (dpa) – The German rugby union’s 17th pick finished ninth at the World Series Championships in Vancouver, Canada. At the end of the tournament, national coach Damian McGrath’s team achieved the highest victory in the tournament with a 66-0 victory over Jamaica.

Twelve years after their last appearance in the world leagues, the German men began defeating hosts Canada (5:24) and the United States (7:26). This was followed by victories over Chile (36:12), Mexico (41:0) and Jamaica. “It was a good ending to a tournament that started very difficult for us,” McGrath said.

The next Olympic rugby world championships will take place a week later in Edmonton, Canada. Until then, the German selection is included. Damian McGrath hopes “we can present ourselves better there”.

